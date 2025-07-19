WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Remain A Dominant Force In African Football --Yusuf

Former Nigerian international Ayisat Yusuf has rated the Super Falcons as a dominant force in African football.
She made this known after the team’s impressive 5-0 demolition of Zambia in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.
In a chat with Flashscore, Yusuf stated that the Super Falcons’ victory against Zambia shows the team are determined to defend their legacy and chase a historic tenth African title.
“I must say, Nigeria’s win over Zambia doesn’t surprise me. The Super Falcons have an incredible ability to rise when others doubt them,” Yusuf told Flashscore.com.
“While this victory caught many off guard, it clearly shows that Nigeria remains a dominant force in African football. They have silenced critics who questioned their capabilities.
“Beyond just a win, this sends a strong message to teams across the continent that Nigeria is still the team to beat.
“It’s a reminder that the Super Falcons are not mere participants in Morocco; they are serious contenders, determined to defend their legacy and chase a historic tenth African title.
“The journey is far from over, and I am confident they will continue to fight with passion, heart, and pride.”
Not too much talking please, it’s not until you say so or Mr Akhilomen writes it before everyone In Africa and even the world knows who the Super Falcons are- all this talking avails nothing, football is played on the pitch and legends are made out of results. Leave all the long talking. May your case never be like that of the Coppers of Zambia, who through big mouth and long throat got themselves a hammering or the Ghanaians who through jealousy and too much negativity on others took their eyes off the real issue of them being very poor at the round leather game.
One of the big problems facing our male and female national teams currently is retirement age players refusing to retire.
Agba baller wanna bamba, she wanna be chilling with the big girls.
She go dey run kitikiti, dey run katakata,
She no wan drink water drop cup.
Aboki too dey bamba, he dey chill with the big boys,
Aboki go dey run kitikiti, dey run katakata,
He no wan drink water drop cup.
Of course, if the players are in red hot form e.g. CR7, and are the best we have, they are still welcome in the team. But when it’s obvious that they are past their prime, why not hang the boot when the ovation is loudest?
They say THE YOUNG SHALL GROW.
It’s tough for the young to grow when the old are unfairly reserved slots in the national teams. Let all selection be based on merit and current form, not name or past glory. Only the best will do.