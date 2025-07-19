WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Remain A Dominant Force In African Football --Yusuf

Former Nigerian international Ayisat Yusuf has rated the Super Falcons as a dominant force in African football.



She made this known after the team’s impressive 5-0 demolition of Zambia in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.



In a chat with Flashscore, Yusuf stated that the Super Falcons’ victory against Zambia shows the team are determined to defend their legacy and chase a historic tenth African title.



“I must say, Nigeria’s win over Zambia doesn’t surprise me. The Super Falcons have an incredible ability to rise when others doubt them,” Yusuf told Flashscore.com.

Read Also:Bayer Leverkusen Interested In Super Eagles Midfielder



“While this victory caught many off guard, it clearly shows that Nigeria remains a dominant force in African football. They have silenced critics who questioned their capabilities.



“Beyond just a win, this sends a strong message to teams across the continent that Nigeria is still the team to beat.



“It’s a reminder that the Super Falcons are not mere participants in Morocco; they are serious contenders, determined to defend their legacy and chase a historic tenth African title.



“The journey is far from over, and I am confident they will continue to fight with passion, heart, and pride.”



