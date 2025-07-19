Close Menu
    Trabzonspor Confirm Onuachu’s Injury

    Paul Onuachu is expected to be sidelined for around one month due to an ankle injury, reports Completesports.com.

    Onuachu sustained the injury during a pre-season friendly.

    Trabzonspor confirmed the injury through a statement on their official website.

    “Due to the impact, intense edema was detected in Onuachu’s left ankle bones and partial injury to his ankle ligaments. Our medical team has begun treatment,” the club wrote.

    The 31-year-old joined the Black Sea Storm from Sky Bet Championship club Southampton last month.

    Onuachu could now miss Trabzonspor’s opening fixtures of the campaign against Kocaelispor, Kasimpasa, Antalyaspor, and Samsunspor

    He spent the 2023/24 season on loan with Trabzonspor, scoring 15 goals from 21 league appearances.

