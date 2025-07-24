WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Arrive Rabat For Final Showdown Vs Morocco

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have arrived in Rabat for their 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final clash with hosts Atlas Lionesses of Morocco, reports Comolpletesports.com.

The players, and their officials arrived Rabat on Wednesday following Tuesday night’s semi-final victory over the Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

They defeated Desiree Ellis’ side 2-1 at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca to earn a place in the final.

The Super Falcons are scheduled to train later today at the FUS Academie, Rabat.

The first 15 minutes of the training session will be open to the media.

Justine Madugu’s side will have a closed door session at the same venue on Friday.

The West Africans are targeting a record-extending 10th title at the WAFCON 2024 finals.

Morocco, who are looking to win their first-ever WAFCON title defeated Black Queens of Ghana 4-2 on penalties in the semi-final. The game ended 1-1 after 120 minutes.

The final will hold at the Olympic Stadium, Rabat on Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu



