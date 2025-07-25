NPFL: Shooting Stars Appoint Aweroro New Head Coach

Nurudeen Aweroro has been unveiled new head coach of Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, club Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan.

Aweroro takes over the reign of the Oluyole Warriors from experienced tactician Gbenga Ogunbote.

Ogunbote was sacked by the new management of the Ibadan club this week.

Aweroro left another NPFL club, Ikorodu City to take charge of Shooting Stars.

In his 33 NPFL games in charge of Ikorodu City FC, he recorded an impressive 51% win rate.

He led the Oga Boys to a fourth-place finish in the Nigerian top-flight last season, and guided them to the semi-finals of the President Federation Cup.

Aweroro is a CAF licensed coach with experience from Remo Stars, and MFM FC.

Shooting Stars finished in a disappointing eighth position last season.

The 2025/26 NPFL season will kick-off on Friday, 22 August.

By Adeboye Amosu



