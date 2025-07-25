Ex-EPL Star Faces Disciplinary Action After Refusing To Turn Up To Training

A former Premier League star Douglas Luiz is reportedly set to be punished after playing hooky from Juventus training.

The Brazilian star failed to materialise at training on Thursday amid reported interest from three Premier League clubs.

Luiz, who used to play for Aston Villa, will face disciplinary action from his Serie A employers, according to The Athletic.

Luiz joined Juventus from Villa in a £42million deal last summer but failed to make himself a regular under Thiago Motta in an injury-hit year.

He was Villa’s player of the season in 2022-23, then backed that up with 10 goals and as many assists in 2023-24.

However, he has failed to make a mark in either column in Turin.

His time in Italy could be up imminently if reports of Premier League clubs’ interest in the midfielder are accurate.

Journalist Giovanni Albanese claims that West Ham, Everton, and Liverpool have all been interested in him over the course of the summer.



