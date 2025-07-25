WAFU B U-20: Bamayi, Akinyele Make Team Of The Tournament

Flying Eagles duo Daniel Bamayi and Ahmed Akinyele have been included in the WAFU B U-20 Team of the Tournament.

Bamayi and Akinyele helped the Flying Eagles to a runners-up finish at the just concluded competition in Ghana.

The tournament’s best 11 was dominanted by champions Côte d’Ivoire who edged out the Flying Eagles 1-0 in the final.

A costly error by Ebenezer Harcourt late in the game was punished by an Ivorian player.

Harcourt failed to have a firm grip of a set-piece as he dropped the ball which the Ivorian player pounced on by slotting into the net.

The WAFU B U-20 is part of preparations for the Flying Eagles ahead of this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

They are drawn in the same group with Colombia, Norway and Saudi Arabia.

Also Read: WAFCON 2024: We’re Not Afraid Of Super Falcons — Morocco Coach Vilda

At the U-20 AFCON in Egypt, the Aliyu Zubairu side defeated the host team in the third-placed play-off.

By James Agberebi



