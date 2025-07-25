WAFCON 2024: Ghana Beat South Africa On Penalties In Third-Place Match

Ghana Black Queens defeated South Africa’s Banyana Banyana in Friday’s third-placed play-off at the 2925 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

After 90 minutes finished 0-0, Ghana went on to win 4-3.

South Africa opened the scoring in the 45th minute thanks to Nonhlanhla Mthandi pounced on the mistake of the Ghana goalkeeper.

But Kusi Alice equalised for Ghana in the 67th minute as she rose to head home from a cross.

After both teams failed to find the winner the game was forced into penalties which the Ghanaians won.

Meanwhile, the final of this year’s WAFCON will take place on Saturday between Nigeria’s Super Falcons and hosts Morocco.

To get to the final the Falcons pipped South Africa 2-1 while Morocco edged out Ghana on penalty shootout after they both settled for a 1-1 draw.



