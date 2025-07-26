CHAN 2024: Home Eagles To Battle Zanzibar In Friendly

The home-based Super Eagles will take on Zanzibar in a double-header friendlies next week, Completesports.com reports.

The two friendlies will put the team in proper shape for the 2024 African Nations Championship, CHAN , which will start early next month.

Éric Chelle and his players arrived Zanzibar on Friday for the final phase of their preparations for the competition designed for players featuring in their countries domestic leagues.

The Home Eagles will lock horns with Zanzibar in the first friendly next week Monday.

Both countries will do battle in the second friendly on Thursday, 31 July.

The Eagles are expected to move to their official accomodation on the Island after the second friendly.

Nigeria will face Senegal, Sudan, and Congo in Group D at the CHAN 2024 finals.

They will face holders Senegal in their first game at the Amman Stadium on Tuesday , 7 August.

Nigeria’s second group game against Sudan will be played at the same ground on Tuesday, 12 August.

The home Eagles till take on Congo in their last group fixture at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam seven days later.

Three countries, Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda will host the competition which will run from Saturday, 2 August to Saturday, 30 August.

By Adeboye Amosu



