CHAN 2024: Home Eagles Arrive Zanzibar For Final Preparation

The home-based Super Eagles arrived Zanzibar Friday for their final preparations ahead of the 2024 African Nations Championship, CHAN.

The contingent comprising players, technical crew, and backroom staff departed Nigeria on Thursday.

They will stay at the training base arranged by the Nigeria Football Federation,NFF, for their final camping exercise.

The team will move to their official base on the eve of the competition.

Eric Chelle’s side drawn in Group D with defending champions Senegal, Sudan, and Congo.

Nigeria will face Senegal in their opening fixture.

The Group D encounter will hold at the Amman Stadium in Zanzibar on Tuesday, 7 August.

Nigeria’s second group game against Sudan will be played at the same ground on Tuesday, 12 August.

The home Eagles till take on Congo in their last group fixture at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, 19 August.

Three countries, Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda will host the competition which will run from Saturday, 2 August to Saturday, 30 August.

By Adeboye Amosu



