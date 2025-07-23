Close Menu
    CHAN 2024: Chelle Unveils Home-based Super Eagles’ 23-Man Squad

    Updated:

    Head Coach Eric Chelle has unveiled his final 23-man squad for this year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

    Chelle, who announced his squad on Wednesday night, will storm the tournament with three goalkeepers, seven defenders, six midfielders and seven forwards.

    The home-based Super Eagles will fly out of Nigeria to Zanzibar on Thursday to continue their preparation for the tournament.

    They are in Group D with champions Senegal, Congo and Sudan.

    At their last outing in 2018, the home-based Super Eagles reached the final but lost 4-0 to hosts Morocco.

    This year’s competition will commence on August 2nd and end on the 30th.

    On January 14, 2025, the day before the final draw took place, CAF announced that the tournament would be postponed to August to allow more time for preparations and for another qualifying round to take place to decide the final two participants.

    The preparations of Kenya venues to host the tournament was considered as miles behind by the officials.

    Home-Based Super Eagles’ 23-Man Squad For CHAN 2024

    Goalkeepers

    Henry Ani
    Nurudeen Badmus
    Lawal Mustapha

    Defenders

    Sadiq Ismaila
    Bankole Afeez
    Taiwo Abdulrafiu
    Uzondu Harrison
    Nduka Junior
    Ngengen Leonard
    Steven Egbe

    Midfielders

    Adedayo Olamilekan
    Hadi Haruna
    Otaniyi Taofik
    Akanni Qudus
    Michael Tochukwu
    Alex Oyowah

    Forwards

    Anas Yusuf
    Shola Adelani
    Sikiru Alimi
    Temitope Vincent
    Ijoma Anthony
    Godwin Obaje
    Jabbar Malik

