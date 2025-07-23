CHAN 2024: Chelle Unveils Home-based Super Eagles’ 23-Man Squad

Head Coach Eric Chelle has unveiled his final 23-man squad for this year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Chelle, who announced his squad on Wednesday night, will storm the tournament with three goalkeepers, seven defenders, six midfielders and seven forwards.

The home-based Super Eagles will fly out of Nigeria to Zanzibar on Thursday to continue their preparation for the tournament.

They are in Group D with champions Senegal, Congo and Sudan.

At their last outing in 2018, the home-based Super Eagles reached the final but lost 4-0 to hosts Morocco.

This year’s competition will commence on August 2nd and end on the 30th.

On January 14, 2025, the day before the final draw took place, CAF announced that the tournament would be postponed to August to allow more time for preparations and for another qualifying round to take place to decide the final two participants.

The preparations of Kenya venues to host the tournament was considered as miles behind by the officials.

Home-Based Super Eagles’ 23-Man Squad For CHAN 2024

Goalkeepers

Henry Ani

Nurudeen Badmus

Lawal Mustapha

Defenders

Sadiq Ismaila

Bankole Afeez

Taiwo Abdulrafiu

Uzondu Harrison

Nduka Junior

Ngengen Leonard

Steven Egbe

Midfielders

Adedayo Olamilekan

Hadi Haruna

Otaniyi Taofik

Akanni Qudus

Michael Tochukwu

Alex Oyowah

Forwards

Anas Yusuf

Shola Adelani

Sikiru Alimi

Temitope Vincent

Ijoma Anthony

Godwin Obaje

Jabbar Malik

By James Agberebi



