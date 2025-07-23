Slovenian Club NK Celje Announce Signing Of Papa Daniel

Slovenia topflight club NK Celje have announced the signing of Super Eagles midfielder Papa Daniel omna three-year deal.

NK Celje confirmed the signing in a statement released on their website on Wednesday.

“Celje Football Club announces that it has reached an agreement with the Nigerian Premier League club Niger Tornadoes for the transfer of defensive midfielder Papa Daniel. The 23-year-old Nigerian international has signed a contract with NK Celje until 30.6.2028.

“Daniel acquired and perfected his football skills at the Fackson Nextpro Football Academy, where he first seriously drew attention to himself and won his first European championship at the age of nineteen.

“In Turkey, he strengthened the ranks of Adanaspor. After a year, he returned to his homeland and played for Sporting Supreme FC for two and a half seasons. From there, before the start of last season, his path led him to Niger Tornadoes, where he shone again and won his second European championship with his performances.

“In the 2024/25 season, he scored 4 goals and contributed 3 assists in 21 matches in the NPFL (Nigerian Premier League).

“He had a great season and earned a call-up to the national team. He didn’t get a chance to play in March – Nigeria beat Rwanda and drew with Zimbabwe in the qualifiers for the World Cup in the USA – but his moment came at the end of May in a friendly match against Ghana (a 2-1 win).

“Papa, welcome to Celje!”

Daniel Omitted From Home-based Super Eagles CHAN Squad

Daniel helped the home-based Super Eagles qualify for this year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN), thanks to a 3-1 aggregate win against Ghana.

However, he was dropped from the provisional squad after it became evident that he would leave Niger Tornadoes for a club outside Nigeria.

By James Agberebi



