CHAN 2024: Home Eagles Off To Zanzibar Thursday For Final Preparation

The home-based Super Eagles will leave for Zanzibar on Thursday for their final preparations ahead of the 2024 African Nations Championship

Head coach Eric Chelle is yet to release his final squad for the biennial competition.

Chelle is expected to unveil his 23-man squad on the eve of the team’s departure for Zanzibar.

Nigeria started preparations for the CHAN 2024 finals two weeks ago in Ikenne.

The Eagles defeated Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions Remo Stars 1-0 in their first friendly.

They also defeated Ojodu City, and Ikorodu City 2-0, and 3-1 respectively.

The players, and their officials will travel to Zanzibar from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The Eagles are drawn in Group D with defending champions Senegal, Sudan and Congo.

They will their campaign against Senegal at the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar on Tuesday, 7 August, 2024.

By Adeboye Amosu




