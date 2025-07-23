Close Menu
    WAFU B U-20: Harcourt’s Error Hands Cote d’Ivoire 1-0 Win Against Flying Eagles In Final

    A costly mistake by Ebenezer Harcourt saw Côte d’Ivoire net a late goal to beat Nigeria’s Flying Eagles 1-0 in the final of the WAFU B U-20 tournament on Wednesday night.

    Côte d’Ivoire were awarded a free-kick late in the game which Harcourt came out to make a routine catch.

    Unfortunately, the ever reliable Harcourt dropped the ball in front of an Ivorian player who reacted quickest by slotting the ball into the net.

    Harcourt played a key role as he made a save in the penalty shootout win against Niger Republic in the semi-finals.

    In the third-placed encounter played earlier on Wednesday, hosts Ghana defeated Niger Republic 2-0.

    The WAFU B U-20 tournament is part of the Flying Eagles’ preparation for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

    This year’s edition will start on 27 September amd end 19 October.

    The Flying Eagles are in Group F with Colombia, Saudi Arabia and Norway.

    Coach Aliyu Zubairu-led side will open their campaign against Norway on September 29.

    Their second group game comes up on October 2 against Saudi Arabia then three days later they will take on Colombia.

    At their last outing at the World Cup in Argentina, the Flying Eagles reached the quarter-finals before losing 1-0 to South Africa after extra-time.

    Share.
