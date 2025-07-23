WAFU B U-20: Harcourt’s Error Hands Cote d’Ivoire 1-0 Win Against Flying Eagles In Final

A costly mistake by Ebenezer Harcourt saw Côte d’Ivoire net a late goal to beat Nigeria’s Flying Eagles 1-0 in the final of the WAFU B U-20 tournament on Wednesday night.

Côte d’Ivoire were awarded a free-kick late in the game which Harcourt came out to make a routine catch.

Unfortunately, the ever reliable Harcourt dropped the ball in front of an Ivorian player who reacted quickest by slotting the ball into the net.

Harcourt played a key role as he made a save in the penalty shootout win against Niger Republic in the semi-finals.

In the third-placed encounter played earlier on Wednesday, hosts Ghana defeated Niger Republic 2-0.

The WAFU B U-20 tournament is part of the Flying Eagles’ preparation for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

This year’s edition will start on 27 September amd end 19 October.

The Flying Eagles are in Group F with Colombia, Saudi Arabia and Norway.

Coach Aliyu Zubairu-led side will open their campaign against Norway on September 29.

Their second group game comes up on October 2 against Saudi Arabia then three days later they will take on Colombia.

At their last outing at the World Cup in Argentina, the Flying Eagles reached the quarter-finals before losing 1-0 to South Africa after extra-time.

By James Agberebi




