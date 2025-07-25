Arteta Gives Gabriel, Timber Injury Updates

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the availability of defensive duo Gabriel and Jurrien Timber.

The two missed the end of last season, and neither were involved in Arsenal’s open training session in the Singapore National Stadium on Friday, after missing Wednesday’s friendly win over AC Milan.

But in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Arteta said both players are close to making a return.

“Gabi got a little niggle in training and we didn’t want to take any risk,” Arsenal said on arsenal.com. “Hopefully in the next week or so he’s going to be able to train and play again.

“And with Jurrien, he’s getting very close. He’s almost hit every point that we needed after the surgery and the period of rehab that he needed. And I think in the next few days he’s going to start doing it again.”

Also Read: Rice: Madueke Will Shock Many People At Arsenal

Meanwhile, Arsenal continued their summer transfer activities following the signing of Spanish junior international Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia.

The young defender is Arsenal’s fifth signing this transfer window after they bought Kepa Arrizabalaga, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard and Martin Zubimendi.

Also, the Gunners are close to completing the transfer of Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres.



