WAFCON 2024: President Tinubu To Host Super Falcons In Abuja Monday

Nigeria’s number one citizen President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will host members of the Super Falcons, and their officials at the presidential villa in Aso Rock on Monday.

The Super Falcons delivered a stunning performance to beat hosts Atlas Lionesses of Morocco 3-2 in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations at the Olympic Stadium, Rabat on Saturday night.

Morocco led 2-0 at the break but Justine Madugu’s side scored thrice in the second half through Esther Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi, and Jennifer Echegini to win the game.

Tinubu is expected to announce cash reward for the Super Falcons during the ceremony which is expected to be attended by top government officials.

The president, it would be recalled approved the payment of the team’s outstanding bonuses, and allowances before the final against Morocco.

The players , and their officials are due back in Nigeria on Sunday (today).

By Adeboye Amosu



