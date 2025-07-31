AfroBasket 2025: D’Tigress To Face Cameroon In Quarter-Finals

Holders D’Tigress of Nigeria will be up against Cameroon in the quarter-final of the ongoing 2025 FIBA AfroBasket on Thursday (today), reports Completesports.com.

The encounter will hold at the Palais Des Sports de Treichville, Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. Kick-off is 10pm Nigeria time.

Cameroon overpowered Angola 85-64 on Wednesday night to book a date with Nigeria.

D’Tigress started the competition with a commanding 92-45 victory over Rwanda.

Rena Wakama’s side then laboured to a 65-50 victory over Mozambique in their second group game.

The encounter against Cameroon will be Nigeria’s biggest test yet so far at the AfroBasket 2025.

The Central African nation were the last team to beat Nigeria at the AfroBasket, edging them 71-70 in the last four in 2015 in Yaoundé.

D’Tigress are looking to make history as the first team to win five consecutive AfroBasket women’s title.

By Adeboye Amosu




