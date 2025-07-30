Atalanta Unveil 17-Year-Old Nigerian Defender

Atalanta have unveiled their 17-year-old Italy-born Nigerian defender Honest Ahanor.

The former UEFA Europa League champions, who had signed Ahanor on 4th July, 2025, unveiled the youngster on Wednesday.

“Taking place at the Centro Bortolotti’s press conference room is the official presentation of Honest Ahanor,” Atalanta announced in a statement.

“the 2008-born defender who signed on a permanent deal from Genoa, saw CEO Luca Percassi do the host’s honour and officially welcome Honest in black-and-blue.”

Speaking after the unveiling of Ahanor, Percassi said:”We are proud to present Honest. We’ve been following him closely for a long time, having crossed paths with him on several occasions at the youth level.

“He’s always stood out for his great qualities on the pitch, and upon knowing him, he’s pleasantly surprised us with a maturity off the pitch that goes well beyond his years.”

On his part, Ahanor revealed that it was a no brainer for him choosing Atalanta above other interested clubs.

“I’m delighted to have joined a prestigious Club such as Atalanta,” Ahanor said.

“Repaying the trust shown in me by the Percassi family, Sporting Director Tony D’Amico, and Coach Jurić, who all believed in bringing me to Bergamo, gives me even more motivation. It was flattering to know that many top clubs were interested, but I had no hesitation in choosing Atalanta.”

Club, International Career

Born in Aversa, Italy, Ahanor is of Nigerian descent through his parents. He is eligible to represent Nigeria internationally through his parents.

As a youth player, Ahanor joined the youth academy of Italian side Genoa. During the 2023/24 season, he played for the club’s under-15, under-16, and under-17 teams.

He started his senior career with Italian Serie D side Albisola. On 9 August 2024, he first made the matchday squad for the club during a 1–0 win over Latte Dolce.

He helped the team secure a 2-2 draw against Napoli on 11 May, 2025, scoring the first goal.

Style Of Play

Ahanor who specifically plays as a left-back and is left-footed, is known for his versatility. Also he can operate as a center-back, central midfielder, and winger and is known for his speed and strength.

By James Agberebi



