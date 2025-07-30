Lookman Wants To Join Inter Milan — Atalanta Chief

Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi says Ademola Lookman has expressed his desire to leave the club, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international has been linked with a move to Inter Milan.

Lookman has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Nerrazzuri.

Percassi declared that they are willing to allow the winger leave this summer but it must be on their terms.

“I saw Marotta yesterday at the Lega offices. We have a great relationship, both personally and professionally,” he was quoted by Corriere dello Sport.

“In the coming days, we will calmly evaluate the offer we have received and then provide a response. All I can say is that the timing and value of Atalanta players leaving are decisions made solely by the club.”

Latest Offer Rejected

Inter’s latest offer for Lookman is still below La Dea’s €50 million asking price for the player

Cristian Chivu’s side first proposal was a reported €42 million plus €3 million in bonuses.

Lookman has reportedly rejected a move to Serie A champions Napoli,and Atletico Madrid.

The 27-year-old joined La Dea from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in 2022.

By Adeboye Amosu



