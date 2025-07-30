Osimhen Set To Undergo Medical Ahead Permanent Transfer To Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen will undergo his Galatasaray medical on Thursday for the €75m move from Napoli, reports Completesports.com.

According to authoritative transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the Nigeria international will land in Istanbul on Wednesday (today).

All documents relating to the deal have been counter-signed.

Osimhen spent last season on loan with Galatasaray , scoring 37 goals and providing eight assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

The 26-year-old rejected lucrative offers from Saudi club Al-Hilal to join Okan Buruk’s side.

Galatasaray agreed to activate the €75m release clause in Osimhen’s contract to seal the deal.

The Yellow and Reds will pay €40m upfront , and the remaining €35m by the end of 2026.

Napoli are entitled to up to €5m in bonuses and retain a 10 per cent sell-on clause.

There is also crucially an anti-Serie A clause included, preventing Osimhen from joining one of their competitors within the next two years.

By Adeboye Amosu



