CHAN 2024: Austin Speaks On Home Eagles’ Preparation, Chelle’s Influence

Home-based Super Eagles midfielder Harrison Austin has declared the team’s readiness for the 2924 African Nations Championship, CHAN.

The Eagles are currently in Zanzibar for the final phase of their preparations for the biennial competition.

They played out a 0-0 draw against Zanzibar in a friendly on Monday.

Austin declared that they are looking forward to the start of the competition

“As a team, most times, we spoke about the competition, and at the same time, we talked about improving in every aspect because most games we played, the coach see our lapses, and tells us where to improve,” Austin told the Super Eagles media.

“We also call ourselves most times, have a brief meeting, and spoke about about the lapses which always help us to do better in the next training session or next game.

“The coach has told us that we have improved a lot, right from the first friendly, second, third, and the last one we played against Zanzibar.

Eric Chelle’s Influence

The Ikorodu City player has enjoyed the privilege of training under head coach, Éric Chelle.

Austin said gaffer has helped him to get on the right track since they start preparations for the competition.

“The coach gave me the room to ask questions. Most times I don’t get his instructions at once but I ask questions to get details of what he wants from me. It is easier for me to pick up,” he added.

“Ikorodu City also they did a lot of job getting me here. The encouragement, pushing me to play beyond my limits, that helps me a lot.”

The Big Target

The Home Eagles will be looking to win their first-ever CHAN title at the competition which will be co-hosted by Kenyan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Austin believed that the task is achieveble.

“I love the spirit of the guys. We are all targeting the same thing which is the trophy. We have promised ourselves that we are going to give it all at the competition. We will give our all to win the trophy,” he added.

The Home Eagles are drawn in Group D with defending champions Senegal, Sudan, and Congo.

By Adeboye Amosu



