AfroBasket 2025: D’Tigress Coach Wakama Expects Difficult Test Against Cameroon

D’Tigress head coach Rena Wakama is looking forward to a difficult duel against Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

The defending champions will take on Cameroon in a quarter-final fixture at the 2025 Women’s AfroBasket on Thursday (today).

The encounter slated for Palais Des Sports de Treichville, Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire will kick-off at 10pm Nigeria time.

” This is the business end of the tournament, and as a team we know what is at stake and we are following through our set goals with each game,” Wakama said.

” Afrobasket is getting tougher and it shows the improving standard of the women’s game on the continent and today’s game against Cameroon will be no difference.”

D’Tigress Ready For Battle

Wakama’s side head into today’s game well rested and refreshed after two days without a game, enjoying the advantage of finishing first in their group.

The West Africans have also been boosted by the availability of experienced Shooting Guard, Sarah Ogoke, who missed the team’s previous two games in the tournament.

The veteran player will be hoping to bring her wealth of experience to bare for the team, having being a key member of the last four Afrobasket title winning teams.

Cameroon Pose A Big Threat

Cameroon head into the crucial game in buoyant mood having defeated one of the tournament favourites Angola 85-64 in their last group game.

The Central African nation were the last team to beat Nigeria at the AfroBasket, edging them 71-70 in the last four in 2015 in Yaoundé.

By Adeboye Amosu



