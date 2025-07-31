Spanish Club Interested In Zaidu Sanusi

Spanish club Real Oviedo have opened talks with Porto for Super Eagles defender Zaidu Sanusi, reports Completesports.com.

Sanusi is expected to leave Porto this summer after failing down the pecking order at the club.

The 28-year-old spent majority of last season on the sidelines due to a long-term injury.

The left-back sustained the injury in February after returning from 2023 Africa Cup of Nations where he helped Nigeria finish in second position.

Read Also:EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Forward Eyes Promotion To Ligue 1 With Montpellier

Real Oviedo, according to Portuguese news outlet, A Bola made an attempt to sign Sanusi on a free transfer.

He has two years remaining on his contract, and the Dragons are not willing to terminate his contract.

They have demanded financial compensation from Oviedo to sanction the move.

Sanusi joined Porto from another Portuguese club Santa Clara in 2020.

By Adeboye Amosu





