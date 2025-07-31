Norwegian Club Reward Man Of The Match Winner With Oatmeal, Eggs, Milk

Despite losing 1-3 in a friendly against Viking FC, Norwegian first division side Bryne still named their Man of the Match.

The honour went to 21-year-old left-back Lasse Qvigstad, who scored their only goal.

According to Tribuna, Bryne generously handed the youngster 40 bags of oatmeal, 100 eggs and 20 litres of milk for his efforts.

The prize is a nod to the club’s ties with local agriculture, which is dominated by meat and dairy production.

Fans couldn’t help but crack some jokes as they took to their social media to comment on the stranger Man of the Match reward.

One of the fans wrote:”With prices like these in Norway, I’d take this any day of the week!”

“That’ll definitely help with the home bills,” another fan said.

While another added:”Honestly, that’s a way better prize than some plastic tube with sponsor logos.”

This is not the first time Bryne will pull off stuff like this.

In March, 2025, the club did something similar to their goalkeeper Jan de Boer.

Bryne were beaten 1-0 by Bodo/Glimt in their first fixture back in the top division.

But they were kept in the match thanks to De Boer’s heroics in goal.

Also Read: Ex-Barcelona Midfielder In Hospital After Being Bitten On Genitals By Dog

De Boer pulled off a string of fine stops and saved a second-half penalty.

After his impressive performance the Dutchman’s reward was four trays of eggs.

Founded on 10 April 1926 as Bryne Fotball-lag, the club joined the Norwegian Football Federation in 1929 and has played its home matches at Bryne Stadion since 1945.

Norway and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was a former player of Bryne. Haaland featured for Bryne 2 in the 2015/2016 season and the senior side in the 2016/2017 campaign.

The club finished as runners-up twice (1980 and 1982) in the Norwegian top flight and won it’s first and only Norwegian Cup in 1987.



