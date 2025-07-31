Is President Tinubu’s rewards to the Super Falcons for winning the 2024 WAFCON justified? Watch this video to find out the truth behind the controversy.

Topics Discussed in Video;

*The Super Falcons Of Nigeria Successfully Completed Their Mission X Following Victory Over Morocco In The Final Of The 2024 WAFCON

*Is Rasheedat Ajibade’s MVP Award Justified Considering Esther Okoronkwo’s Impressive Stats?

*Should The Likes Of Asisat Oshoala, Halimat Ayinde, Osinachi Ohale, and Francesca Odega Still Be Called To The National Team After This Competition?

Related: The 2025 WAFCON Final Showdown Morocco vs Nigeria For Glory

USEFUL LINKS

Super Eagles Must Use Super Falcons’ WAFCON 2024 Success As Motivation –Udeze

✅ https://www.completesports.com/super-eagles-must-use-super-falcons-wafcon-2024-success-as-motivation-udeze/

Okoronkwo Wins Super Falcons’ WAFCON 2024 Fans Award

✅ https://www.completesports.com/okoronkwo-wins-super-falcons-wafcon-2024-fans-award/

Don’t forget to LIKE , SHARE, and SUBSCRIBE for more in-depth football coverage and Nigerian talent spotlights!

——————————————————————-

Subscribe to Complete Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/completesportstv

Follow – Complete Sports Nigeria on Social Media:

Follow on X: https://x.com/CompleteSportNG

Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/completesportsnigeria/

Like on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/completesportsnigeria/

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/complete-sports-nigeria/

Follow on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/completesportsnigeria/

*Kindly download our App*

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/complete-sports/id1465658390

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.complete.sports

———————————————————–

Complete Sports is Nigeria’s No1. Sports daily. Its is published by Complete Communications Limited (CCL). Complete Sports is the most widely read paper in Nigeria in the newspaper category (Media Fact 2012). Other products from CCL is Complete Football magazine, i-Soccer, Total Chelsea and our website www.completesports.com. CCL also has Complete Sports studio; a Hi-Def studio which is fully functional. Complete Sports Studio produces Sports Planet which is a 15 minutes radio show, it is aired on The Beat fm 99.9FM thrice a week; on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 6:45pm and on Nigeria Info 99.3FM on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday at 5:45pm. For enquiries send e-mail to [email protected]

#CompleteSports #Nigeria #NFF #2024WAFCON #Morocco #SuperFalcons #PresidentTinubu



