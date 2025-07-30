Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    Okoronkwo Wins Super Falcons’ WAFCON 2024 Fans Award

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Esther Okoronkwo has been voted Super Falcons’ Fans Player of the Tournament at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

    Okoronkwo was one of the standout performers for the Super Falcons at the competition.

    The 27-year-old scored twice and registered six assists in six appearances for the Super Falcons.

    Read Also:Flavour, Teni, Fido, Dakolo Perform To Celebrate Super Falcons’ WAFCON Triumph

    The AFC Toronto star also won two Woman of the Match awards at the competition.

    The announcement was made on the Super Falcons’ X handle.

    “Presenting your #WAFCON2024 Fans’ Player of the Tournament…
    Esther Okoronkwo, OON.
    Clutch. Composed. Crowned by the people,” the post read.

    Five of her teammates: Rasheedat Ajibade, Folashade Ijamilusi, Ashleigh Plumptre, Chiwendu Ihezuo, and Jennifer Echegini were also nominated for the award.

    The Super Falcons defeated hosts Atlas Lionesses of Morocco 3-2 in the final of the WAFCON 2024.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.