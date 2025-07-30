CHAN 2024: Star Forward Leaves Camp After Landing Dream Transfer

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has had to deal with further disruptions after a dependable player left his CHAN 2024 camp following a transfer out of the country, Pulse Kenya reports.

Harambee Stars Benni McCarthy is having a nightmare in camp as he keeps losing key players to transfers out of the country.

After losing strikers Emmanuel Osoro and Moses Shumah to Zambia side Power Dynamos early this month, McCarthy would not have wished to see another top player leave but that is exactly what has happened.

With just a week before they kick off their campaign with a tough match against DR Congo on Sunday, Harambee Stars will now have to do it without starboy Mohammed Bajaber, who has reportedly secured a move to Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

Bajaber was not involved in training on Monday as he had left camp at the weekend to complete his move to Simba, who have beaten competition from local rivals Azam to land the highly-rated playmaker.

It is a massive blow for McCarthy and his team as they were set to rely on the creativity and goalscoring of Bajaber at the tournament reserved for players only featuring in their local leagues.

There had already been concerns over the fitness of Bajaber, who suffered an injury in early June, that locked him out of Harambee Stars’ friendly matches against Chad as well as Kenya Police’s final league fixtures.

