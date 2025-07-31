EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Forward Eyes Promotion To Ligue 1 With Montpellier

Nigerian forward, Victor Orakpo, has expressed excitement after joining French Ligue 2 side Montpellier on a season-long loan from OGC Nice, describing it as a prime opportunity to showcase his talents and work hard at helping the club gain promotion to Ligue 1.

In an exclusive interview with Completesports.com, the 19-year-old striker shared his goals for the season and urged Montpellier to believe in the team’s ability to earn promotion back to the top flight.

Orakpo Sends Powerful Message To Montpellier

“My message to Montpellier is that they should believe in my teammates and me. We are going to give everything to gain promotion back to Ligue 1,” Orakpo said.

The former OGC Nice youth product revealed his personal ambitions for the 2025/2026 season, stating that he aims to contribute both goals and assists to help Montpellier in their promotion campaign.

Young Star Promises Hard Work And Passion

“My target for this season is to score and assist lots of goals that will help the team in our promotion bid,” he continued.

“The club has a lot of talents, and we are all determined to do our best this season.”

Orakpo also had a message for the Ligue 2 club’s fans, promising unwavering commitment and dedication from the squad.

“We’ll work tirelessly to make the fans proud,” he declared.

Montpellier Begin With A Pre-Season Win

Montpellier got off to a positive start in their pre-season preparations, securing a 1-0 win against Bastia in a tune-up game last Saturday.

With momentum building, Orakpo and his teammates are confident that they can deliver on their promotion ambition and return Montpellier to Ligue 1 by the end of the 2025/2026 season.

By Chigozie Chukwuleta



