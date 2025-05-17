Ligue 1: Simon Scores, Bags Assist As Nantes Thrash Montpellier

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was on target and also bagged an assist as Nantes defeated Montpellier 3-0 in Saturday’s Ligue 1 game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 32nd appearance, has netted eight goals and bagged nine assists this season for Nantes.

The host took the lead in the 18th minute thanks to a brilliant finish from Simon.



Nantes extended their lead in the 32nd minute through Francis Coquelin’s superb goal to the delight of the home supporters.



The Nigerian international grabbed an assist when he set up Matthis Abline in the 79th minute to take the game beyond the reach of Montpellier.



