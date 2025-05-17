Ligue 1: Osho Features As PSG Edge Auxerre

Super Eagles defender Gabriel Osho played all 90 minutes as Auxerre lost 3-1 to Paris Saint Germain in Saturday’s Ligue I game.



The Nigerian international who was making his 20th league appearance, has netted one goal for Auxerre this season.



Lassine Sinayoko netted the opening goal in the 30th minute for Auxerre, to silence the home crowd.

However, PSG leveled parity in the 59th minute through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before Marquinhos extended their lead to 2-1 in the 67th minute.



Kvaratskhelia grabbed his brace in the 88th minute when he placed the ball to the top corner of the net, to seal maximum points for PSG.



