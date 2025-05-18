Close Menu
    U-20 AFCON: Two Key Flying Eagles Players Ruled Out Of Third-place Match With Egypt

    By Updated:1 Comment2 Mins Read

    Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will be without the duo of Ebenezer Harcourt and Odinaka Okoro in today’s (Sunday) third-placed play-off against hosts Egypt in the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

    The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), in a statement, explained why both players will not feature against the Junior Pharaohs.

    “Two Flying Eagles’ players are ruled out of Sunday’s third place match against Egypt: first-choice goalie Ebenezer Harcourt (injury) and defender Odinaka Okoro (suspension),” the NFF wrote on X.

    Harcourt picked up the injury in the semi-final against the Amajita of South Africa which the Flying Eagles lost 1-0.

    On his part, Okoro received a yellow card also in the game against South Africa which was his second in back-to-back matches, hence his suspension.

    The Flying Eagles would hope to end their campaign at this year’s U-20 AFCON on a high when they face Egypt.

    Both teams had met in a friendly game prior to the start of the tournament with the coach Aliyu Zubairu-led side winning 2-1.

    Meanwhile, the Flying Eagles, Morocco, Egypt and South Africa have all qualified for this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

    Their qualification was secured after making it to the semi-finals of the U-20 AFCON.


