Done Deal: Nigerian Forward Joins Montpellier On Loan

French club Montpellier have announced the signing of Nigerian striker Victor Orakpo on loan from OGC Nice.

Orakpo only linked up with Nice in January after impressing for Nigeria’s U-20 side at the 2024 FC Bayern Youth Cup.

The youngster was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the competition. Orakpo also finished as scorer with six goals.

The 19-year-old made five appearances across all competitions for Nice last season.

He expressed his delight after penning his contract with Montpellier.

“It’s a great feeling to sign for this great club Montpellier. My dad is a fan of the club. In France he supports Montpellier and Paris Saint Germain,” the player told the club’s official website.

“Right from when we were little, my brothers and I, my dad, we watch games of Montpellier, so it’s a great feeling. When I told him I was going to sign for Montpellier, he was very happy. It was a very good feeling, for me, my family, and everybody around me.”

Montpellier were relegated from Ligue 1 last season.

Orakpo said his main target is to help the secure immediate return to the top-flight.

“My goal is to help the team get promoted, score goals and give assists. In any way I could help the team win games, I’ll help them. But the main aim is to get promoted back to Ligue 1,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu



