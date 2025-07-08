Top 10 Nigerian Footballers In Europe 2024/25 | Osimhen, Lookman, Iwobi & More Shine Bright

Nigerian footballers took Europe by storm in the 2024/25 season! From Victor Osimhen’s record-breaking goal haul in Turkey to Ademola Lookman’s brilliance in Italy and Alex Iwobi’s consistency in the Premier League, Super Eagles stars delivered elite performances week after week.

In this video, we count down the Top 10 Nigerian performers across European leagues this season. Whether it’s trophies, top scorer charts, or breakout stories—these players did it all.

Featuring:

Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

Cyriel Dessers (Rangers)

Tolu Arokodare (Genk)

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)

Alex Iwobi (Fulham)

Moses Simon (Nantes)

Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest)

Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge)

Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague)

Christantus Uche (Getafe)

