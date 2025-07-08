NPFL: Rangers Left-Back Ogbonda Extends Contract Until 2027

Rangers International’s left-back, Evans Ogbonda, has extended his contract with the Flying Antelopes by two years—a deal that will keep him at the Enugu side until the end of the 2026/2027 season, Completesports.com reports.

The deal was signed on Monday, 7 July 2025, at the club’s Corporate Office, 23 Lugard Avenue, Abakaliki Road, Enugu, in the presence of the General Manager/CEO of the club, Amobi Ezeaku Esq., and the Administrative Secretary, Barrister Alex Egbo. The Flying Antelope have also secured the transfer of Chidiebere Nwobodo and Oluwasegun Oloruntoba.

Ogbonda Pledges Loyalty the Flying Antelopes

Ogbonda expressed delight and reaffirmed his commitment to the club.

“Rangers remains the biggest club in the country despite what happened last season,” Ogbonda who joined Rangers International from Bendel Insurance in July 2024 was quoted as saying in a statement by the club made available to Completesports.com.

“I’m remaining here to help push for the realisation of our collective target in the coming season. Enugu people have shown me love and I won’t turn my back on them because we went through a little ‘bad patch’ last season.

“Rangers shall return to its rightful position by the end of next season,” Ogbonda added.

He credited his decision to extend his contract to his appreciation for the people of Enugu, as well as the dedication of the coaching staff and management to players’ welfare.

Rangers CEO Praises Ogbonda’s Professionalism

Similarly, Barrister Amobi Ezeaku, Rangers CEO, commended Ogbonda’s professionalism and voiced confidence in the club’s prospects for the upcoming season.

“Evans has displayed a high level of professionalism. I believe that we shall have a much better 2025/2026 season. The coaches and scouting team have done marvellously well in their recruitment drive and with what we have on ground, I strongly believe that we shall get back the trophy at the end of the season,” the Rangers boss said.

By Sab Osuji



