Ferdinand Laments Man United’s Failure To Move For Osimhen

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has blasted the club’s decision not to make a move for Victor Osimhen.

The Red Devils are one of the clubs reportedly interested in the Nigeria international.

Osimhen is however leaning towards a permanent transfer to Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray.

United finished in 15th position last season, and are in need of more firepower upfront.

Ferdinand believed Manchester United should have make a move for the striker.

“I’m like a broken record. If anyone listens to my podcast, I’ve said Osimhen for a while now,” the former Leeds defender said in an interview with TalkSPORT.

“He’s a centre-forward, he’s experienced, he knows how to score goals at the top level. I’ve seen today that Galatasaray have put a £50m bid in.

“I mean, £50m to get a top-class striker, one of the top strikers in the world, is absolute peanuts in today’s market.

“I’ll be disappointed if he goes to Galatasaray for that type of money when Man United are crying out for a striker.

“I’ll be disappointed to miss out on Gyokeres if we don’t get a No.9 in, but if we got Osimhen, then I wouldn’t be too concerned.”

By Adeboye Amosu



