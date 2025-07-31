EXCLUSIVE: President Tinubu’s Naira Windfall To Super Falcons a Huge Motivation – Akuneto

Oldham United U19s coach, Chukwuma Akuneto, has exclusively told Completesports.com that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s generous cash reward to players and officials of the Super Falcons for winning the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) was a shining example of how a nation should honour its heroes.

Each member of the Super Falcons squad was gifted ₦150 million (approximately $100,000) by President Tinubu during a state dinner and reception in Abuja, following their historic win at the tournament recently concluded in Morocco. Each of the players and officials were also rewarded with a three-bedroom house in Abuja.

Coaches and other team officials also received ₦75 million (about $50,000) each in appreciation of their gallantry and contribution to Nigeria’s success in the competition.

The President of Nigeria also bestowed national honours on all Super Falcons players and officials, conferring upon them the title of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

Super Falcons’ Mission X Feat Inspired Presidential Honours

The Super Falcons mounted a thrilling comeback from 2-0 down to defeat host nation Morocco 3-2 in the final in Rabat on Saturday, clinching a record-extending 10th African Women’s Championship crown.

An elated President Tinubu, who had spoken to the team via video call moments after the final whistle and accomplishment of Mission X, hosted the champions to a state banquet inside the Banquet Hall of the Aso Rock Villa on their return.

Future Governments Should Follow President Tinubu’s Lead – Akuneto

“This is a big way to show gratitude and appreciation to national heroes who have defied everything thrown at them to bring glory and honour to their fatherland,” Akuneto told Completesports.com from his base in Manchester, United Kingdom, on Wednesday.

“I hope this becomes a continuous policy by future governments,” he added.

Akuneto Calls for Improved Sports Infrastructure in Nigeria

The 48-year-old former Rangers ace also used the opportunity to call on the Nigerian government to address the long-standing issue of inadequate sports infrastructure in the country.

“However, I implore the government to invest in building and developing sporting infrastructure across the nation. This is crucial for nurturing the next generation of athletes,” Akuneto concluded.

By Sab Osuji



