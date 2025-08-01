England More Competitive, Organised Than Nigeria --Aluko

Former Chelsea attacker Eni Akuko has advised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to make Nigerian football more competitive, organized, and attractive for players with dual nationalities to represent their country of heritage.

NFF Must Make Nigeria Attractive

Recall that Aluko represented the Three Lionesses of England, while her brother Sone Aluko played for the Super Eagles at the international level.



In an interview with Spotify, Aluko asserted that the NFF must undertake significant efforts to persuade elite players to represent Nigeria.

“I think England is England, I think the players that grew up here (England) and choose to play for their country of heritage, it’s usually because they feel like they can’t, they won’t make it a career for England, right. So it’s almost a default decision, which it shouldn’t be,” Aluko said.

“The onus is on the country to make it a very attractive option. And we know that there’s some issues there that still need to be sorted out in terms of the organization, in terms of the investment, in terms of just the professionalism, right?



“So I think it’s it’s really, really important for the Nigerian federation to make sure that it is a competitive choice.”

Players With Dual Nationalities

It will be noted that the Super Falcons have a good number of players with dual nationalities like Ashleigh Plumptre, Jennifer Echegini, Michelle Alozie, Toni Payne, and a few others.



In the Super Eagles fold, there are players like Ademola Lookman, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, and Joe Aribo.



