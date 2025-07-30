Osimhen Delighted To Continue Story With Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen can’t hide his excitement after arriving in Istanbul on Wednesday night ahead of his permanent transfer to Galatasaray.

The Nigeria international touched down at the airport with his wife, and daughter.

He was mobbed by thousands of fans and a horde of journalists.

“I don’t know how to describe my feelings. I’m so excited, I’ve arrived at the place I love,” he declared.

“I’m at home and I’m very happy. I’m happy to be back here. I thank the president, the vice president, George Gardi and Okan Buruk. I thank the fans who wanted me.

“I’m happy to continue with Galatasaray. My story continues.”

Galatasaray Vice President Abdullah Kavukcu also spoke on the Osimhen transfer.

“My president and I believed in this and started it in January. We worked hard to raise the money, without selling anything,” Kavukcu said.

“We’re paying a certain portion upfront and will cover the entire amount within a year. We said Galatasaray had the capacity to pay this, and we did it.

“The final signings will be finalized on Thursday. Some people called us PR people. We expect those who did will pay us. The responsibility now falls on our fans.

“Galatasaray is huge! We achieved this without asking anyone for money. As for the other transfers, the fans should remain calm, believe in us, and trust us.”

Osimhen will put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Turkish Super Lig champions.

By Adeboye Amosu



