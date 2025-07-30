Premier League Club Step Up Onyedika Chase

West Ham United still have Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika on their radar, reports Completesports.com.

Onyedika is expected to leave Club Brugge this summer after another sterling campaign last term.

The 24-year-old has also been linked with the likes of Crystal Palace, and AC Milan.

The Nigeria international caught the eye with his impressive performances in the UEFA Champions League last season.

He also played a crucial role in Club Brugge’s Belgian Cup success.

Waiting For The Right Offer

Onyedika was close to leaving for Turkish club Fenerbahce last season but was persuaded to stay at Club Brugge by manager Nicky Hayen.

The defensive midfielder is patiently waiting for the right offer, according to voetbalnieuws.

He is also open to leaving the former Belgian Pro League champions this summer.

West Ham Ready To Step Up Chase

According to Hammernews, West Ham are desparate to sign Onyedika, who is their number one option for the defensive midfield position.

The Hammers are expected to table an offer for the player soon having made substantial profit from the sale of Mohammed Kudus.

It is believed that a bid in the region of €20m could tempt Club Brugge to sell Onyedika.

By Adeboye Amosu



