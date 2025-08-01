AfroBasket 2025: Nigeria Play Smart Basketball –Cameroon Guard, Belleka

Cameroon women’s team guard Joelly Belleka has described Nigeria’s D’Tigress as a team that play smart basketball.

On Thursday night D’Tigresses advanced to the semi-finals of the 2025 Women’s AfroBasket tournament in Cote d’Ivoire by defeating Cameroon 83-47 and keeping their title defense campaign alive.

The victory extends their unbeaten run in Africa to 27, dating back to 2015, while moving them closer to a record fifth title in a row.

Jessica Thomas and Maria Ewodo got the Indomitable Lionesses off to a 4-0 start with their hot hands, but that was the only dominance they would enjoy once reigning MVP Amy Okonkwo got the defending champions on the board with a free throw.

With a Elizabeth Balogun jump shot, D’Tigress took the lead at 5-4, going on an 8-0 run in the last 2:40 to lead 21-9.

Cameroon adjusted on both ends of the floor to match D’Tigress at 20 points in the second quarter. The first-quarter slump saw them trailing 41-29 at halftime.

However, a 25-2 run in the third quarter sealed the fate of the 2021 bronze medalists, rendering their 16-14 lead in the fourth quarter too little, too late.

Speaking after her team’s humiliating defeat Belleka said they will continue to work hard to do well in future AfroBasket.

“Nigeria is a great team. They have four or five Olympians, and they play smart basketball. It was tough,” Belleka was quoted on fiba.basketball. “I’m upset because we wanted to make history for Cameroon basketball. It’s okay, though. Maybe it’s not our turn, but we’ll keep working for future AfroBaskets and come back stronger.”

D’Tigress will take on 11-time AfroBasket champions Senegal in the semi-finals on Saturday, August 2.

The other semi-final, which will also hold on Saturday, will see Mali take on South Sudan.



