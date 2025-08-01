We'll Help You Make History At Galatasaray --Torreira Assures Osimhen

Galatasaray midfielder Lucas Torreira has assured Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen that the team will rally round him to make more history with the club.



The Super Lig champions made the Nigeria international the most expensive incoming transfer in Turkish soccer history, paying Napoli €75 million ($85.74 million) to sign him on a permanent deal.



Osimhen, who spent last season on loan at the Turkish Super Lig club, joins from Serie A champions Napoli after being linked with several of Europe’s top clubs.

Read Also:Kavukçu: Galatasaray Worked Hard To Raise Money To Sign Osimhen Without Selling Anything



He enjoyed a record-breaking season in Istanbul last term, finishing as the league’s highest scorer with 26 goals and also becoming the highest-scoring foreign player in a single season in Turkey with 37 goals.



Reacting via his Instagram handle, the former Arsenal star stated that the players will help achieve more success with the club.



“Thank you for choosing this family again. We’ll help you continue making history, you deserve the best, #45.”



