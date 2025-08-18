Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    FIBA AfroBasket 2025: Senegal Beat Sudan, Set Up Quarter-final Clash With D’Tigers

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Nigeria’s D’Tigers will take on Senegal in the quarter-finals of the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket in Angola.

    The quarter-final pairing was confirmed after Senegal beat South Sudan 78-65 in their qualification tie for the knockout round on Monday.

    D’Tigers will hope to continue their impressive run when they face Senegal on August 20.

    Also Read: AfroBasket 2025: D’Tigers Battle Cameroon For Quarter-Final Ticket

    To get to the last eight, D’Tigers finished top in Group B thanks to victories against defending champions Tunisia, Madagascar and Cameroon.

    Senegal placed second in Group D which earned them a place in the quarter-final qualification spot.

    The Senegalese began their campaign with a win against Uganda but lost to Egypt.

    However, they bounced back from the defeat to Egypt by overcoming Mali 84-70.

    Senegal have won the AfroBasket five times – 1968, 1972, 1978, 1980 and 1997.

    By James Agberebi


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.