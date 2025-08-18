FIBA AfroBasket 2025: Senegal Beat Sudan, Set Up Quarter-final Clash With D’Tigers

Nigeria’s D’Tigers will take on Senegal in the quarter-finals of the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket in Angola.

The quarter-final pairing was confirmed after Senegal beat South Sudan 78-65 in their qualification tie for the knockout round on Monday.

D’Tigers will hope to continue their impressive run when they face Senegal on August 20.

To get to the last eight, D’Tigers finished top in Group B thanks to victories against defending champions Tunisia, Madagascar and Cameroon.

Senegal placed second in Group D which earned them a place in the quarter-final qualification spot.

The Senegalese began their campaign with a win against Uganda but lost to Egypt.

However, they bounced back from the defeat to Egypt by overcoming Mali 84-70.

Senegal have won the AfroBasket five times – 1968, 1972, 1978, 1980 and 1997.

By James Agberebi



