Ten Hag Facing Sack After Just Two Games At Leverkusen

Erik ten Hag could pay the ultimate price for his poor start to life at Bayer Leverkusen amid claims in Germany that the Bundesliga outfit have already decided to axe the former Manchester United manager.

Ten Hag, 55, signed a contract until 2027 back in May after being selected to succeed Xabi Alonso, who guided Leverkusen to their first ever German title.

Ten Hag always had big shoes to fill with Alonso moving onto pastures new – but it now seems the ‘experiment’ of appointing the Dutchman may be over before it could even get going.

After watching Leverkusen twice blow a lead in their 3-3 draw with Werder Bremen on Saturday, Kicker (via Mirror) claim that the club’s top brass may shortly take nuclear action with last year’s Bundesliga runners-up winless after their opening two league games.

It’s noted that there was no statement in support of Ten Hag either before or after Saturday’s match, where Werder Bremen struck in the 94th minute to deny Leverkusen victory.

Such a move would represent a significant blow for Ten Hag, whose reputation was bruised by a turbulent final few months at Old Trafford.

He was expected to be sacked despite winning the FA Cup in his final full season at the helm, only to be handed a contract extension. He was then removed from his post before the end of October after another chastening run of form.



