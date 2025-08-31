SPL: Nwabali In Action As Chippa United Fall To Orlando Pirates At Home

Stanley Nwabali returned to action as Chippa United lost 3-0 to Orlando Pirates at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday, reports Completes ports.com.

Nwabali is now fit, and available for for Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Amavubi of Rwanda, and Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The 29-year-old sustained an injury in Chippa United’s 1-0 home loss to Richards Bay on Monday.

Nwabali was stretchered off in the 34th minute of the keenly contested encounter.

Nwabali was in action for 90 minutes against Orlando Pirates.

The former Enyimba shot stopper will join his international teammates in camp for the games against Rwanda, and South Africa.

The Super Eagles will host Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday, 6 September.

Eric Chelle’s side will travel to Blomfeinteim to face South Africa three days later.

By Adeboye Amosu



