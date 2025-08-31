Ligue 1: Simon Scores, Bags Assist In Paris, Metz’s Five-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was at his best mettle as he scored a goal and bagged an assist in Paris FC’s 3-2 win over Metz in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his third appearance for Paris, has netted two goals this ongoing season.



Metz took the lead in the 22nd minute through Sadibou before Kebbal leveled parity in the final minute of the first half via penalty kick.

Read Also:SPL: Nwabali In Action As Chippa United Fall To Orlando Pirates At Home



In the 53rd minute, Kebbal grabbed his brace thanks to a beautiful assist from Simon to the delight of the home supporters.



However, Traore scored in the 54th minute to make it 2-2 before the Super Eagles star grabbed the winner with a clinical goal in the 67th minute.



The victory means Paris move 15th on the league table on three points, while Metz remain at the bottom without a point.



