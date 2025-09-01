Bayer Leverkusen Sack Ten Hag After Just Two Bundesliga Matches

German Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen have announced the sacking of head coach Erik ten Hag.

Leverkusen made the announcement in a statement on their X handle on Monday.

“Bayer 04 Leverkusen has parted ways with head coach Erik ten Hag with immediate effect,” Leverkusen said in a statement.

“Training will be taken over by the assistant coaching staff for the time being.”

The decision to sack Ten Hag was made after just two league games, the last of which was a 3-3 draw on Saturday against 10-man Werder Bremen.

In the encounter, Leverkusen led 3-1 but surrendered their lead as Bremen scored a 94th minute equaliser.

Ten Hag oversaw only three matches in charge at the former Bundesliga having been appointed on July 1.

His sacking also continued a brutal trend for former Manchester United coaches who have been fired in the past week.

Jose Mourinho was relieved of his duties by Turkish side Fenerbahce last Friday after he failed to qualify the side into the Champions League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also suffered a similar fate as Besiktas parted ways with the ex-Red Devils striker and manager following their inability to progress from the Conference League play-offs.

The decision to sack Ten Hag also comes after a summer of serious change at Leverkusen in terms of outgoings.

German international Florian Wirtz joined Liverpool for £116.5million in June, as did right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

Ten Hag also lost club captain Jonathan Tah to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka joined Sunderland and winger Amine Adli signed for Bournemouth.



