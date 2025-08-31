Ten Hag: Boniface Must Fight For His Place At Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen manager Erik ten Hag has advised Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface to fight for his place in the team.



The Nigerian international was left out of the team as Leverkusen were held again to a 3-3 draw against Werder Bremen in a German Bundesliga clash on Saturday.



Recall that Boniface, who struck 11 goals in all competitions last season, was close to sealing a switch to Italy on loan with an option to buy for around £21m.



However, the transfer broke down after the 24-year-old reportedly failed a medical, leaving his future uncertain just days before the window closed.

Speaking in a post-match conference, the Dutch tactician stated that Boniface needs to work hard to get back to the team.



“Yeah, we have plans, but, as you mentioned, last week he wasn’t there and therefore he wasn’t in the squad.



“But when he’s there, he can be part of the group and then he has to fight for his position. He [only] trained the last two days, therefore, he wasn’t in the squad.



“When he’s training every day, the whole week, with our team, then he has to fight for his position.”



