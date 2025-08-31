EXCLUSIVE: Iroha To Eagles – ‘Win All Games To Revive 2026 World Cup Hopes’

Former Super Eagles Defender Stresses Importance of Rwanda, South Africa, Lesotho and Benin Republic Clashes

Former Nigeria international, Ben Iroha, has stressed that the Super Eagles must beat Rwanda in Saturday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Uyo, and go on to win their remaining three matches to keep their qualification hopes alive, Completesports.com reports.

The Super Eagles will still face South Africa away, Lesotho away, and Benin Republic at home in their bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals to be staged across Mexico, the USA, and Canada.

Iroha, a member of Nigeria’s historic 1994 squad that featured in the country’s first-ever World Cup finals, spoke exclusively from his base in Texas, USA.

Also Read: 5 Amavubi Stars The Super Eagles Must Watch Out For In Uyo

The 55-year-old was reacting to the crucial 6 September fixture in light of Coach Eric Chelle’s recently released 23-man squad list.

Nigeria In A Must-Win Situation

Nigeria currently sit in fourth place in Group C with seven points, trailing leaders South Africa (13 points), Rwanda (8 points), and Benin Republic (8 points). The Super Eagles must win all their remaining four matches to retain any realistic chance of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be staged across Mexico, the USA, and Canada.

‘Nigeria Has Never Lacked Quality Players’ — Iroha

“First, we must admit the fact that Nigeria has never come short of quality players at any level — youth or senior,” Iroha, a1994 AFCON winner, began.

Also Read: 2026 WCQ: Chelle Picks Osimhen, Troost-Ekong, 21 Others For Rwanda, South Africa Games

“So, it’s not a matter of which players the coach (Eric Chelle) has selected. All of them are professionals, plying their trade in top European clubs.

“I believe that whoever is invited or given the opportunity to play against Rwanda, or in any of the remaining qualifying matches, should give more than 100 per cent.

‘Nigeria Must Win Every Match, Starting With Rwanda’ – Iroha

“We are in a difficult race against time. We must win every match, starting with Rwanda.

Also Read: 7 Memorable 2nd-Leg Battles: How Super Eagles Have Fared Vs Rwanda, South Africa In Qualifiers

“Sitting fourth in Group C is not a fair reflection of the quality Nigeria possesses, given the country’s vast pool of footballing talent worldwide.

“That is why it is very important for the Super Eagles to win on Saturday against Rwanda to put qualification back on track,” Iroha stated.

Iroha earned 50 caps for Nigeria, scoring once during his international career.

By Sab Osuji



