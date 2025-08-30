5 Amavubi Stars The Super Eagles Must Watch Out For In Uyo

As Nigeria’s Super Eagles gear up to face Rwanda’s Amavubi in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Saturday, 6 September, all eyes are on the players who could trouble the three-time African champions.

Rwanda, led by head coach Adel Amrouche, have already proven to be formidable opponents. They shocked Nigeria with a 2-1 win in Uyo during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and also held the Eagles to a goalless draw in the first leg.

Eric Chelle’s side defeated the East Africans 2-0 the last time both teams met in matchday-five tie of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Kigali in March, 2025.

With the stakes higher than ever in this Group C clash, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU highlights five dangerous Amavubi players the Super Eagles must be wary of.

Innocent Nshuti (Espérance Sportive de Tunis, Tunisia)

The experienced striker is Rwanda’s leading marksman. Nshuti famously scored the winning goal in the Amavubi’s 2-1 victory over Nigeria in Uyo in November 2024.

The 27-year-old has netted six times in 23 appearances for his country and will pose a serious threat to the Super Eagles’ defence.

Jojea Kwizera (Rhode Island FC, USA)

The 26-year-old versatile forward is a fan favourite due to his ability to operate across multiple attacking roles.

Kwizera impressed during Rwanda’s 2-0 defeat to Nigeria in Kigali last March and remains one of Amrouche’s key attacking options.

Fitina Omborenga (APR FC, Rwanda)

A combative right-back with vast experience, Omborenga has earned 59 caps for Rwanda.

The former Slovakia-based defender has been a stalwart for APR since 2017 and will be relied upon to help neutralise Nigeria’s tricky forwards.

Bizimana Djihad (Al Ahli SC, Libya)

The Amavubi captain is the heartbeat of the midfield. At 28, Bizimana brings leadership and steel, having gained experience in Belgium and Ukraine.

With 62 senior caps and three international goals, the hardworking midfielder is indispensable to Amrouche’s set-up.

Fiacre Ntwari (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa)

Ntwari is no stranger to Nigerian football fans. The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper frustrated the Super Eagles in a 0-0 draw in September 2024 and starred again in Rwanda’s shock 2-1 win in Uyo two months later.

The 25-year-old will once again look to deliver a standout performance against Nigeria.



