Super Lig: Osimhen Scores Again As Galatasaray Beat Rizespor 3-1

Victor Osimhen was on target for Galatasaray in their 3-1 home win against Rizespor, who paraded Nigerin midfielder Ibrahim Olawoyin in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig clash.

Osimhen has now scored in back-to-back league fixtures, after opening his goals account in his second spell with Galatasaray in their 4-0 win at Kayserispor last Sunday.

In the game against Rizespor, Osimhen netted in the 65th minute to put the Turkish league champions 2-0 ahead.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez put Galatasaray 1-0 up while Mauro Icardi got the third goal in the 92nd minute.

After an impressive outing Osimhen was replaced in the 90th minute.

It is now four wins from four league matches for Galatasaray who remain top in the league table.

For Olawoyin and his Rizespor teammates they are in 16th position on just one point from three games.

Osimhen’s impressive scoring form will be a delight to the Super Eagles coaching crew, as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa next month.

The 2023 African Player of the Year scored on matchdays five and six against Rwanda and Zimbabwe respectively.

His brace earned the Super Eagles a 2-0 win away to Rwanda and also he found the back of the net in the 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe in Uyo.

By James Agberebi



