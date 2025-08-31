Osimhen: Galatasaray Is My Home

Victor Osimhen has declared that Galatasaray will always be his home, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen scored for the second consecutive game as Okan Buruk’s side defeated Caykur Rizezpor 3-1 at the RAMS Park on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old netted in the 65th minute to double his side’s advantage after former Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez had given them the lead.

Osimhen Excited To Score At RAMS Park

Osimhen said it is a great privilege to keep on scoring for his team at the RAMS Park.

“It’s great to be back. Everyone wanted me and I’m finally in the place I call home. I wanted it so bad. I’ll be here for years to come,” he told the club’s official website

“It’s a huge privilege for me to keep scoring goals at RAMS Park, on one of the biggest stages in world football, and to keep building on this momentum.”

Galatasaray Forever A Home

Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, before the move was made permanent this summer.

The Nigeria international declared that his heart was always with Galatasaray.

“I knew in my heart where I wanted to be. Many people believed in me at this club. They valued me when I worked hard. I saw how much the fans valued me too.

There’s a very different understanding within the club, and so does the president. A player can be in the starting eleven. Sometimes they can be on the bench.

” No matter who they are, everyone is respected and valued without discrimination. The difficult part was a bit financial. I received big offers from some clubs there. It would be a lie to say I wasn’t interested, but I’m happy to be at Galatasaray.”

By Adeboye Amosu



